Calamos Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

Calamos Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Capri were worth $2,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Platform Technology Partners lifted its holdings in Capri by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 7,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Capri during the fourth quarter valued at about $127,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Capri during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,324,000. ARGA Investment Management LP lifted its holdings in Capri by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 1,584,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,867,000 after purchasing an additional 247,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Capri during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,317,000. 86.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Capri from $85.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Capri from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Capri from $99.00 to $107.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. OTR Global downgraded shares of Capri to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Capri from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Capri currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.32.

In other news, CFO Thomas Jr. Edwards sold 12,091 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.91, for a total transaction of $809,008.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO John D. Idol sold 72,397 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.39, for a total value of $5,096,024.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 86,438 shares of company stock worth $6,004,094 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CPRI opened at $47.86 on Friday. Capri Holdings Limited has a one year low of $45.05 and a one year high of $72.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.26, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 2.41.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.54. Capri had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 34.22%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.65 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Capri Holdings Limited will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

