Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Buys New Position in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 96,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,043,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned about 0.09% of iShares MSCI China ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,184,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,053,000 after buying an additional 68,038 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in iShares MSCI China ETF by 13.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,161,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,431,000 after purchasing an additional 134,022 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in iShares MSCI China ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,122,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,820,000 after purchasing an additional 54,957 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in iShares MSCI China ETF by 22.0% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,116,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,423,000 after purchasing an additional 201,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in iShares MSCI China ETF in the third quarter worth $67,530,000.

MCHI stock opened at $53.21 on Friday. iShares MSCI China ETF has a 1-year low of $43.59 and a 1-year high of $84.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.90.

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

