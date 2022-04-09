Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Has $6.12 Million Stock Position in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd decreased its stake in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) by 41.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,490 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned 0.06% of Toro worth $6,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Toro by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 129,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,568,000 after buying an additional 6,085 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its position in Toro by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 153,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,942,000 after purchasing an additional 5,618 shares during the period. Mariner LLC lifted its position in Toro by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 64,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,326,000 after purchasing an additional 4,279 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Toro by 911.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 57,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,629,000 after purchasing an additional 52,069 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis acquired a new position in Toro during the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Richard W. Rodier sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.95, for a total transaction of $309,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TTC stock opened at $85.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $90.60 and a 200-day moving average of $96.12. The Toro Company has a one year low of $81.15 and a one year high of $118.13.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.03. Toro had a return on equity of 31.17% and a net margin of 9.16%. The company had revenue of $932.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $972.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. Toro’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Toro Company will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Toro’s payout ratio is 35.09%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Toro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Toro from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Toro in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Toro presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.67.

The Toro Company engages in the designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, brush, snow thrower attachment, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

