Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Has $6.26 Million Stock Holdings in Hollysys Automation Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI – Get Rating) by 282.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 444,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 328,220 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Hollysys Automation Technologies were worth $6,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. FIL Ltd raised its stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,380,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,640,000 after purchasing an additional 406,553 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 49.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,505,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159,308 shares in the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd raised its stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 278.6% in the 4th quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 894,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,592,000 after purchasing an additional 658,101 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 875,053 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,105,000 after purchasing an additional 29,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bardin Hill Management Partners LP raised its stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bardin Hill Management Partners LP now owns 844,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,471,000 after purchasing an additional 219,263 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

HOLI stock opened at $16.98 on Friday. Hollysys Automation Technologies, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $11.05 and a 12 month high of $21.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.85.

Hollysys Automation Technologies ( NASDAQ:HOLI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hollysys Automation Technologies, Ltd. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This is a positive change from Hollysys Automation Technologies’s previous annual dividend of $0.20. This represents a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 26th.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. provides automation solutions in the People's Republic of China, Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East. The company offers a suite of industrial automation systems, including hardware-centric products, such as instrumentation and actuators; proprietary software-centric distributed control systems/programmable logic controllers; and valued-added software packages comprising simulation training system, HolliAS asset management system, advanced process control, and manufacturing execution system, as well as HOLLiAS MACS-N DCS, a proprietary nuclear power non-safety automation and control system.

