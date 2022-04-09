Raymond James Trust N.A. Acquires 291 Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,017 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 745.8% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 203 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 295 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 303 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. 84.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HII opened at $205.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $197.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $194.44. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $175.50 and a 52 week high of $228.66. The company has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a PE ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Huntington Ingalls Industries ( NYSE:HII Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The aerospace company reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.06 by ($0.07). Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 24.06%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 15.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 34.91%.

In related news, CAO Nicolas G. Schuck sold 776 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.65, for a total value of $164,240.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP D R. Wyatt sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.56, for a total transaction of $102,058.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,354 shares of company stock worth $474,335 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. Vertical Research raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Huntington Ingalls Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $220.86.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

