Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $389,000 Stock Position in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Raymond James Trust N.A. decreased its holdings in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 21.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,316 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in International Paper were worth $389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in shares of International Paper by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 552,570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,900,000 after purchasing an additional 49,279 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its stake in International Paper by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 9,179 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in International Paper in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in International Paper by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 28,804 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old Port Advisors grew its stake in International Paper by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 52,422 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,534,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IP opened at $46.70 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.15 and a 200-day moving average of $48.05. The company has a market capitalization of $17.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 0.98. International Paper has a 52 week low of $40.45 and a 52 week high of $65.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.71.

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.09). International Paper had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that International Paper will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. International Paper’s payout ratio is presently 41.57%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IP. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of International Paper from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of International Paper in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of International Paper from $78.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.64.

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment is involved in manufacturing containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

