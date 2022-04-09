Xponance Inc. Has $1.12 Million Stake in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

Xponance Inc. decreased its position in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,682 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 31 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Alleghany were worth $1,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Alleghany by 1.3% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,326 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $827,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Alleghany by 1.8% during the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 1,033 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Alleghany by 4.3% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 511 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Alleghany by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 5,650 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,772,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alleghany by 7.4% in the third quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 349 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. 84.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alleghany alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on Y shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Alleghany in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Alleghany in a research note on Sunday, March 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $815.00 price target for the company.

Shares of Y opened at $848.00 on Friday. Alleghany Co. has a one year low of $585.10 and a one year high of $862.87. The company has a market cap of $11.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $722.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $683.95.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The insurance provider reported $18.46 EPS for the quarter. Alleghany had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 6.90%. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Alleghany Profile (Get Rating)

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding Y? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alleghany Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alleghany and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.