Xponance Inc. Has $1.09 Million Stock Holdings in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Xponance Inc. decreased its holdings in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 188 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $1,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 15,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after buying an additional 1,725 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Encompass Health in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,511,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Encompass Health in the 3rd quarter worth about $362,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,688,000 after purchasing an additional 6,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Encompass Health in the 3rd quarter worth about $452,000. Institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EHC. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $84.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Encompass Health in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $78.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Encompass Health from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.89.

Shares of NYSE EHC opened at $72.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a PE ratio of 17.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Encompass Health Co. has a 1 year low of $56.31 and a 1 year high of $89.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $67.96 and its 200-day moving average is $65.22.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $11.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Encompass Health had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 832.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio is 27.25%.

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

