Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Cuts Holdings in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. cut its position in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,790 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $7,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Zscaler by 21.1% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,626,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,753,000 after acquiring an additional 457,984 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Zscaler by 20.4% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,773,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,933,000 after acquiring an additional 300,446 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Zscaler by 13.2% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 570,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,544,000 after acquiring an additional 66,383 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Zscaler by 9.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 456,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,700,000 after purchasing an additional 39,382 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Zscaler by 1.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 367,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,392,000 after purchasing an additional 5,479 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ZS opened at $226.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Zscaler, Inc. has a 12 month low of $157.03 and a 12 month high of $376.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.00 billion, a PE ratio of -95.29 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $240.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $278.46.

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.03). Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 51.11% and a negative net margin of 38.47%. The company had revenue of $255.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.39) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zscaler, Inc. will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

ZS has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Zscaler from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Zscaler from $430.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Zscaler from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $286.00 to $296.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Zscaler from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Zscaler in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Zscaler presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.07.

In other Zscaler news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.09, for a total transaction of $641,155.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Amit Sinha sold 7,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.09, for a total transaction of $1,494,336.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 36,779 shares of company stock valued at $7,896,977. 20.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, Internet of Things device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

