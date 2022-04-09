Xponance Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Xponance Inc. raised its stake in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS – Get Rating) by 20.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,054 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after buying an additional 2,260 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $1,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Citrix Systems by 1,589.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,685,964 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $610,503,000 after buying an additional 5,349,325 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,806,762 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $301,362,000 after purchasing an additional 131,832 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,308,724 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $140,517,000 after purchasing an additional 174,647 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,228,213 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $131,873,000 after purchasing an additional 241,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 75.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,226,836 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $131,726,000 after purchasing an additional 526,426 shares in the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on CTXS. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Citrix Systems in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered shares of Citrix Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Citrix Systems from $85.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Citrix Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Citrix Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.57.

CTXS stock opened at $101.29 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.95. The company has a market capitalization of $12.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.68 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.08, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.07 and a 12 month high of $144.47.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The cloud computing company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $850.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $830.04 million. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 107.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Collaborative Work Management; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing, digital transaction, and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance, which uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access that provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

