Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $407,000 Position in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) by 24.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,268 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Icon Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Dolby Laboratories by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,941 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,111 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,068 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,916 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Cadent Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,001 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. 56.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Dolby Laboratories alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Dolby Laboratories in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Dolby Laboratories from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Dolby Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.00.

DLB stock opened at $77.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a PE ratio of 31.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.93. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.18 and a 52 week high of $104.74.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The electronics maker reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $351.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.12 million. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 9.86%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.98%.

In other news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 34,621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.10, for a total transaction of $3,223,215.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 1,798 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.23, for a total value of $138,859.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 37,750 shares of company stock worth $3,462,312. Company insiders own 37.06% of the company’s stock.

Dolby Laboratories Profile (Get Rating)

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, DTV, transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, and home entertainment devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications.; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, an digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and a range of media devices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dolby Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dolby Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.