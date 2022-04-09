AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Shares Sold by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. cut its holdings in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 669 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in AGCO were worth $419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AGCO. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new position in AGCO during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in AGCO by 56.0% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in AGCO during the third quarter valued at $46,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in AGCO during the third quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in AGCO during the third quarter valued at $68,000. Institutional investors own 78.52% of the company’s stock.

AGCO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AGCO in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of AGCO from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of AGCO in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of AGCO from $157.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of AGCO in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.00.

Shares of NYSE AGCO opened at $135.97 on Friday. AGCO Co. has a 12-month low of $108.56 and a 12-month high of $158.62. The stock has a market cap of $10.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $130.34 and a 200 day moving average of $124.61.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.36. AGCO had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 24.30%. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. AGCO’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AGCO Co. will post 11.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.74%.

In other news, CFO Andrew H. Beck sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.83, for a total transaction of $3,295,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Lara Thrush Long sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.55, for a total transaction of $105,795.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

AGCO Profile

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

