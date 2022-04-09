Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Shares Purchased by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 31.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,335 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHM. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 43.9% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 17,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 10,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 10,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period.

SCHM stock opened at $74.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $74.66 and a 200-day moving average of $77.41. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $69.78 and a 12-month high of $83.73.

