Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Shares Sold by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. lessened its position in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Graco were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Graco by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $845,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Grace Capital increased its position in Graco by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Grace Capital now owns 6,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC increased its position in Graco by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 14,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. increased its position in Graco by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 19,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp increased its position in Graco by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. 83.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO David M. Lowe sold 28,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total transaction of $1,979,670.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Graco in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Graco in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.67.

Shares of NYSE:GGG opened at $68.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.69. Graco Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.41 and a 1 year high of $81.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.07, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.78.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $539.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $522.60 million. Graco had a return on equity of 27.74% and a net margin of 22.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. Analysts predict that Graco Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Investors of record on Monday, April 18th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

