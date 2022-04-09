Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) Shares Purchased by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating) by 44.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,250 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,083 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Upwork were worth $453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Upwork during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Upwork by 101.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Upwork by 54.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Upwork during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Upwork during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Upwork alerts:

UPWK stock opened at $21.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.91 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a current ratio of 3.98. Upwork Inc. has a one year low of $17.85 and a one year high of $64.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.74.

Upwork ( NASDAQ:UPWK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $136.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.79 million. Upwork had a negative return on equity of 19.76% and a negative net margin of 11.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Upwork Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. started coverage on shares of Upwork in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Upwork from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Upwork from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Upwork from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Upwork from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.58.

In other news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 1,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.54, for a total transaction of $31,051.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Eric Gilpin sold 4,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.41, for a total transaction of $98,103.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,654 shares of company stock valued at $1,129,053 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 25.30% of the company’s stock.

About Upwork (Get Rating)

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Upwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upwork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.