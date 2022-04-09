Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) Holdings Trimmed by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. trimmed its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,334 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 75.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 355 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 146.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 372 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 51.1% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 532 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 95.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 914 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director James S. Andrasick sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.99, for a total value of $58,995.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Roger Dankel sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $67,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,100 shares of company stock worth $382,215 over the last quarter. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE SSD opened at $102.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.59. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.41 and a twelve month high of $141.26.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The construction company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $418.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.70 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 24.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Simpson Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 16.31%.

SSD has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Simpson Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $135.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $120.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Sidoti raised shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.50.

About Simpson Manufacturing

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of building and construction solutions. It offers wood construction products, which include connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, and lateral systems primarily used to strengthen, support, and connect wood applications in residential and commercial construction, as well as do-it-yourself (DIY) projects, concrete construction products such as anchor, repair, and protection, and strengthening products for concrete, brick, and masonry applications in industrial, infrastructure, residential commercial, and DIY projects.

