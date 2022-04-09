Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) PT Raised to C$3.25 at National Bank Financial

Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB – Get Rating) (TSE:TKO) had its target price raised by National Bank Financial from C$3.00 to C$3.25 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on TGB. Zacks Investment Research cut Taseko Mines from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Panmure Gordon upgraded shares of Taseko Mines from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $3.38 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Taseko Mines from C$3.00 to C$2.75 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Taseko Mines from C$3.10 to C$3.75 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.19.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN TGB opened at $2.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Taseko Mines has a 52-week low of $1.49 and a 52-week high of $2.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $630.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.10 and a beta of 2.21.

Taseko Mines ( NYSEAMERICAN:TGB Get Rating ) (TSE:TKO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The mining company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04. The company had revenue of $81.69 million for the quarter. Taseko Mines had a return on equity of 13.48% and a net margin of 8.46%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Taseko Mines will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in Taseko Mines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Taseko Mines by 50.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,697 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 10,992 shares during the period. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Taseko Mines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $123,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Taseko Mines by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 775,498 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 172,922 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Taseko Mines by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 127,051 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 32,311 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.95% of the company’s stock.

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. It also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

