Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) Downgraded by Bank of America to “Neutral”

Bank of America cut shares of Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has $58.00 target price on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Truist Financial from $72.00 to $63.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Truist Financial from $67.50 to $68.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Truist Financial from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Stephens raised their target price on Truist Financial from $72.00 to $73.50 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Truist Financial from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $67.23.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Shares of NYSE TFC opened at $53.87 on Friday. Truist Financial has a 12-month low of $51.87 and a 12-month high of $68.95. The company has a market cap of $71.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.00.

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 27.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Truist Financial will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

In other Truist Financial news, Director Steven C. Voorhees bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $59.21 per share, with a total value of $592,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph M. Thompson sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.69, for a total transaction of $253,837.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFC. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 456.4% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 434 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 61.1% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 71.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Truist Financial (Get Rating)

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.