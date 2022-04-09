Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) Price Target Raised to $21.00 at KeyCorp

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by KeyCorp from $19.00 to $21.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TALO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Talos Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lowered Talos Energy from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $12.50 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised Talos Energy from a d rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Talos Energy has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.31.

Shares of Talos Energy stock opened at $18.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.56. Talos Energy has a twelve month low of $8.57 and a twelve month high of $19.64.

In other Talos Energy news, Director Riverstone Energy Partners V, sold 4,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.41, for a total transaction of $69,640,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TALO. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Talos Energy by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 370,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,793,000 after acquiring an additional 24,284 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Talos Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $259,000. Keating Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Talos Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $174,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Talos Energy by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 67,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Talos Energy by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 19,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 2,755 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

Talos Energy Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved reserves of 161.59 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 107,764 thousand barrels of crude oil, 236,353 million cubic feet of natural gas, and 14,435 thousand barrels of crude oil.

