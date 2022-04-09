StockNews.com Upgrades Teekay (NYSE:TK) to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Teekay (NYSE:TK – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

Shares of TK stock opened at $3.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $351.86 million, a P/E ratio of 58.00 and a beta of 0.97. Teekay has a fifty-two week low of $2.56 and a fifty-two week high of $4.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 35.62.

Get Teekay alerts:

Teekay (NYSE:TK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The shipping company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. Teekay had a return on equity of 0.80% and a net margin of 0.65%. The company had revenue of $100.53 million for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TK. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Teekay in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Teekay in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Teekay in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Teekay in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in Teekay by 86.0% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 21,200 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter. 14.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Teekay Company Profile (Get Rating)

Teekay Corporation engages in the international crude oil and other marine transportation services. The company provides a full suite of ship-to-ship transfer services in the oil, gas, and dry bulk industries; lightering and lightering support; consultancy; terminal management; and project development services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Teekay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teekay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.