United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Bank of America

Bank of America downgraded shares of United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Bank of America currently has $204.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on UPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $243.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $272.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $221.00 to $216.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $235.57.

Shares of UPS opened at $190.97 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $212.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $206.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $166.22 billion, a PE ratio of 13.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.11. United Parcel Service has a 52-week low of $172.82 and a 52-week high of $233.72.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.07 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 13.25% and a return on equity of 96.17%. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.66 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service will post 12.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.39%.

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Philippe R. Gilbert sold 3,897 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.37, for a total transaction of $839,296.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Juan R. Perez sold 12,996 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.54, for a total transaction of $2,905,125.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,558 shares of company stock worth $6,491,514 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UPS. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,613,438 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,347,344,000 after purchasing an additional 403,504 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,435,714 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,443,951,000 after purchasing an additional 260,465 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,219,016 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,976,004,000 after purchasing an additional 46,899 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,735,713 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,872,413,000 after purchasing an additional 370,258 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.7% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,459,757 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,540,515,000 after purchasing an additional 219,836 shares during the period. 56.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

