Head-To-Head Review: Ouster (NYSE:OUST) versus RINO International (OTCMKTS:RINO)

Ouster (NYSE:OUST – Get Rating) and RINO International (OTCMKTS:RINO – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Ouster alerts:

22.0% of Ouster shares are held by institutional investors. 12.1% of RINO International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Ouster and RINO International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ouster -279.89% -38.56% -32.59% RINO International N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ouster and RINO International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ouster $33.58 million 21.72 -$93.98 million ($0.84) -5.02 RINO International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

RINO International has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ouster.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Ouster and RINO International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ouster 0 0 5 0 3.00 RINO International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Ouster presently has a consensus target price of $12.80, suggesting a potential upside of 203.32%. Given Ouster’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Ouster is more favorable than RINO International.

Risk & Volatility

Ouster has a beta of 1.32, indicating that its stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RINO International has a beta of -8.04, indicating that its stock price is 904% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Ouster beats RINO International on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ouster Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ouster, Inc. designs and manufactures digital lidar sensors for industrial automation, smart infrastructure, robotics, and automotive markets. Its product portfolio includes OS0, and ultra-wide view digital lidar; OS1, a mid-range digital lidar; OS2, a long-range digital lidar; and ES2 digital lidar. The company is based in San Francisco, California.

RINO International Company Profile (Get Rating)

RINO International Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and installation of wastewater treatment and flue gas desulphurization equipment for iron and steel industry. Its products include lamella inclined tube settler waste water treatment system; circulating, fluidized bed, flue gas desulphurization system; and high temperature anti-oxidation system. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Dalian, China.

Receive News & Ratings for Ouster Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ouster and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.