Ieq Capital LLC Has $241,000 Position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Ieq Capital LLC cut its position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 52.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,003 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,097 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Biogen by 5.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,896,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,932,503,000 after acquiring an additional 689,662 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,244,986 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $352,319,000 after purchasing an additional 106,513 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Biogen by 105.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 913,972 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $262,000,000 after purchasing an additional 468,973 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Biogen by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 798,929 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $191,679,000 after purchasing an additional 158,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Biogen by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 753,715 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $213,294,000 after buying an additional 51,540 shares during the period. 82.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BIIB has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Biogen from $244.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Biogen from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $227.00 to $248.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Biogen from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut Biogen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $260.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Biogen from $335.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $287.28.

NASDAQ BIIB opened at $214.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $31.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.65, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $210.92 and a 200-day moving average of $238.62. Biogen Inc. has a 1-year low of $192.67 and a 1-year high of $468.55.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 26.30% and a net margin of 14.17%. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 15.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

