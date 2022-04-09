Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) Shares Acquired by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) by 27.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,824 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SONY. Riverwater Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sony Group during the fourth quarter worth $756,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sony Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $326,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sony Group during the fourth quarter worth about $2,482,000. DMG Group LLC purchased a new position in Sony Group during the fourth quarter worth about $476,000. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Sony Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,759,000. Institutional investors own 15.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SONY. StockNews.com began coverage on Sony Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.00.

Shares of NYSE:SONY opened at $98.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.50. Sony Group Co. has a 12 month low of $91.75 and a 12 month high of $133.75.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.51. Sony Group had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 8.83%. The company had revenue of $26.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.01 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sony Group Co. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sony Group

Sony Group Corp. engages in the development, design, manufacture, and sale of electronic equipment, instruments, devices, game consoles, and software for consumers, professionals and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Game and Network Services, Music, Pictures, Home Entertainment and Sound, Imaging Products and Solutions, Mobile Communications, Semiconductors, Financial Services, and Others.

