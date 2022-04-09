Ieq Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 1,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 62.3% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 632.1% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. 84.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised Take-Two Interactive Software from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Wedbush reduced their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $222.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $198.06.

TTWO stock opened at $141.31 on Friday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.54 and a 1 year high of $195.82. The company has a market cap of $16.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $157.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $165.35.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.31. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 15.40%. The company had revenue of $866.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $867.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. Take-Two Interactive Software’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile (Get Rating)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, Social Point, and Playdots labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content.

