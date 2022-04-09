D.A. Davidson & CO. Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lowered its holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 49,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,978 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $1,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 384.6% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 369.0% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 2,225 shares during the last quarter.
NYSEARCA:SLV opened at $22.82 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.88. iShares Silver Trust has a 52 week low of $19.80 and a 52 week high of $26.43.
iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.
