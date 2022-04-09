Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 5,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $785,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IBB. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,626,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $263,024,000 after acquiring an additional 334,719 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 28.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,328,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,809,000 after purchasing an additional 293,379 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 578,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,513,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 537,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,932,000 after buying an additional 18,684 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $64,365,000. 65.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IBB opened at $133.34 on Friday. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 52 week low of $118.60 and a 52 week high of $177.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $128.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.45.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.118 per share. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. This is a boost from iShares Biotechnology ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

