25,570 Shares in Global X FinTech ETF (NASDAQ:FINX) Bought by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global X FinTech ETF (NASDAQ:FINX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 25,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,024,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.10% of Global X FinTech ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FINX. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Global X FinTech ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,446,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,437,000 after acquiring an additional 47,464 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global X FinTech ETF by 6.3% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,039,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,907,000 after acquiring an additional 61,759 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Global X FinTech ETF by 9.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 977,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,946,000 after acquiring an additional 82,971 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X FinTech ETF by 21.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 487,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,411,000 after acquiring an additional 85,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Global X FinTech ETF by 7.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 266,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,821,000 after acquiring an additional 18,186 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ FINX opened at $30.43 on Friday. Global X FinTech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.23 and a fifty-two week high of $53.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.55 and a 200-day moving average of $40.15.

