AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Stock Position Reduced by Tiaa Fsb

Tiaa Fsb cut its stake in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 23,774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,416 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $1,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new position in AstraZeneca during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new position in AstraZeneca during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its stake in AstraZeneca by 132.7% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new position in AstraZeneca during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. 20.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on AZN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from £105 ($137.70) to £115 ($150.82) in a research note on Wednesday. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. DZ Bank raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. TheStreet raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5,780.83.

NASDAQ AZN opened at $71.14 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.76. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52-week low of $48.96 and a 52-week high of $71.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $220.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 508.18, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.48.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $11.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.06 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 27.48% and a net margin of 0.30%. AstraZeneca’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. On average, analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.985 per share. This is a boost from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,378.67%.

AstraZeneca Profile (Get Rating)

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.