Algorand (ALGO) Price Tops $0.77 on Top Exchanges

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 9th. In the last seven days, Algorand has traded down 20% against the dollar. One Algorand coin can now be bought for about $0.77 or 0.00001823 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Algorand has a market cap of $5.19 billion and approximately $143.77 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $83.94 or 0.00197623 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001037 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.68 or 0.00039279 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000497 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $164.97 or 0.00388420 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.38 or 0.00052691 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000417 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00011421 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Algorand Coin Profile

ALGO uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,140,078,195 coins and its circulating supply is 6,709,233,139 coins. The Reddit community for Algorand is /r/AlgorandOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation . The official message board for Algorand is medium.com/algorand-foundation . Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algorand

According to CryptoCompare, “The Algorand platform is the first public, a permissionless pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol that solves the “blockchain trilemma” of achieving scalability, security, and true decentralization all at once. Performance on the Algorand platform exceeds 1000 transactions per second (TPS) with a latency of fewer than 5 seconds, putting it on par with the throughput of major global payment networks without compromising security or decentralization. “

Buying and Selling Algorand

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Algorand should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Algorand using one of the exchanges listed above.

