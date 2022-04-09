Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) Shares Sold by Tiaa Fsb

Tiaa Fsb lowered its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,083 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VXUS. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 30.5% in the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 179.5% in the third quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 892.0% in the third quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 9,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 8,759 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VXUS opened at $59.28 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.59. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $55.15 and a 52 week high of $67.51.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 21st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%.

