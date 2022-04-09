Superior Plus (OTCMKTS:SUUIF) Given New C$13.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Superior Plus (OTCMKTS:SUUIF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Raymond James from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Desjardins cut their price target on shares of Superior Plus from C$16.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. National Bank Financial raised shares of Superior Plus from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Superior Plus from C$16.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Superior Plus from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Superior Plus from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.28.

Shares of SUUIF stock opened at $9.43 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.39 and a 200-day moving average of $10.24. Superior Plus has a 12-month low of $8.45 and a 12-month high of $12.88.

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the provision of propane distribution, specialty chemicals, construction products distribution and fixed price energy services. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Propane Distribution, U.S. Propane Distribution and Specialty Chemicals. The Canadian Propane Distribution Segment Buys, sells and distributes propane and other liquid fuels and related products in Canada and provides wholesale portfolio management services through Superior Gas Liquids in Canada and the U.S.

