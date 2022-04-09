Pexip Holding ASA (OTCMKTS:PXPHF) Downgraded to “Hold” at Pareto Securities

Pareto Securities downgraded shares of Pexip Holding ASA (OTCMKTS:PXPHF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
OTCMKTS PXPHF opened at $3.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.01. Pexip Holding ASA has a one year low of $3.37 and a one year high of $12.23.
About Pexip Holding ASA (Get Rating)
