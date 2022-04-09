Saab AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SAABF) Stock Rating Upgraded by SEB Equities

SEB Equities upgraded shares of Saab AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SAABF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Shares of Saab AB (publ) stock opened at $36.31 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.39. Saab AB has a 52 week low of $22.00 and a 52 week high of $40.12.

Saab AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SAABF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter.

Saab AB (publ) provides products, services, and solutions for the military defense, aerospace, and civil security markets worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Aeronautics, Dynamics, Surveillance, Kockums, and Combitech. The company develops military and civil aviation technology, as well as conducts studies on manned and unmanned aircraft systems.

