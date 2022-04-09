Saab AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SAABF) Stock Rating Upgraded by SEB Equities

Posted by on Apr 9th, 2022

SEB Equities upgraded shares of Saab AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SAABFGet Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Shares of Saab AB (publ) stock opened at $36.31 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.39. Saab AB has a 52 week low of $22.00 and a 52 week high of $40.12.

Saab AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SAABFGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter.

Saab AB (publ) Company Profile (Get Rating)

Saab AB (publ) provides products, services, and solutions for the military defense, aerospace, and civil security markets worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Aeronautics, Dynamics, Surveillance, Kockums, and Combitech. The company develops military and civil aviation technology, as well as conducts studies on manned and unmanned aircraft systems.

Recommended Stories

The Fly logo

Receive News & Ratings for Saab AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saab AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.