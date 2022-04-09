K+S Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUY) Upgraded to “Overweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUY – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

KPLUY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft from €17.00 ($18.68) to €38.00 ($41.76) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Baader Bank raised shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft from €18.10 ($19.89) to €20.50 ($22.53) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, K+S Aktiengesellschaft presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.56.

Shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $17.68 on Friday. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $4.87 and a 12-month high of $17.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.23.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a supplier of mineral products for the agricultural, industrial, consumer, and community segments worldwide. It operates through Agriculture, and Industry+ segments. The Agriculture segment offers potassium chloride for important crops, such as cereals, corn, rice, and soybeans; and fertilizer specialties that are used for crops for magnesium and sulfur, including rapeseed or potatoes, as well as for chloride-sensitive crops consisting of citrus fruits, grapes, or vegetables.

