First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) Price Target Increased to C$48.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by National Bank Financial from C$40.00 to C$48.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$39.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$36.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$37.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $39.91.

Shares of FQVLF opened at $32.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.91 and a beta of 2.00. First Quantum Minerals has a 12-month low of $16.19 and a 12-month high of $37.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.0039 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a yield of 0.02%. First Quantum Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.83%.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company holds 100% interests in the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Sentinel copper project in North Western Province of Zambia; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland; and the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey.

