American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Shares Sold by Tiaa Fsb

Tiaa Fsb trimmed its holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,039 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 212 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in American International Group were worth $571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of American International Group by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 35,673,403 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,958,119,000 after acquiring an additional 301,763 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American International Group by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,271,287 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $726,206,000 after acquiring an additional 516,806 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its stake in American International Group by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 13,030,704 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $715,255,000 after buying an additional 78,963 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its stake in American International Group by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,423,788 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $627,250,000 after buying an additional 46,445 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in American International Group by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,407,505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $461,489,000 after buying an additional 75,812 shares during the period. 90.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on AIG. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of American International Group from $59.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of American International Group from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American International Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of American International Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.11.

American International Group stock opened at $63.14 on Friday. American International Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.54 and a 52 week high of $64.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.91 billion, a PE ratio of 5.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.28.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The insurance provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.44. American International Group had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 6.74%. The firm had revenue of $13.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. American International Group’s payout ratio is 11.83%.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

