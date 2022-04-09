Flughafen Zürich (OTCMKTS:FLGZY) Upgraded by BNP Paribas to “Outperform”

BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Flughafen Zürich (OTCMKTS:FLGZY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on FLGZY. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Flughafen Zürich from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. UBS Group raised shares of Flughafen Zürich from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Flughafen Zürich from CHF 164 to CHF 173 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Flughafen Zürich from CHF 166 to CHF 160 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Flughafen Zürich from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $163.33.

Shares of FLGZY stock opened at $6.65 on Friday. Flughafen Zürich has a 52 week low of $5.90 and a 52 week high of $7.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.07.

Flughafen Zürich AG engages in the operation of the Zurich Airport. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Business, Noise, and Non-regulated Business. The Regulated Business segment comprises of aviation, People with Reduced Mobility, user fees, air security, and access fees.

