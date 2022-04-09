Northland Power (OTCMKTS:NPIFF) Price Target Raised to C$46.25

Northland Power (OTCMKTS:NPIFF – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Scotiabank from C$42.25 to C$46.25 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on NPIFF. Desjardins dropped their price objective on shares of Northland Power from C$52.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Northland Power from C$45.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Northland Power from C$41.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $45.21.

Shares of Northland Power stock opened at $33.31 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.69. Northland Power has a 12 month low of $26.87 and a 12 month high of $37.66.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.0783 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.86%.

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydropower, as well as clean-burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

