International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Shares Purchased by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,981 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 29,876 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,995,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 144,192 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $19,281,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,951,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 1,201.2% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 130,851 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $17,497,000 after buying an additional 120,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 61,008 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,158,000 after buying an additional 5,166 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $127.00 to $121.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $165.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $188.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.70.

Shares of NYSE IFF opened at $124.27 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.60. The company has a market capitalization of $31.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.23. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 1 year low of $113.40 and a 1 year high of $157.08.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 6.37%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is currently 312.87%.

About International Flavors & Fragrances (Get Rating)

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Taste and Scent. The Taste segment is sold to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.