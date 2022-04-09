Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Shares Bought by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 22.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. David J Yvars Group purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Country Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the third quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 80.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Eversource Energy from $95.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Bank of America lowered Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Monday, March 28th. Wolfe Research lowered Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.22.

Shares of NYSE:ES opened at $92.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $31.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $85.29 and its 200-day moving average is $85.81. Eversource Energy has a 52-week low of $78.44 and a 52-week high of $93.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.56.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were given a $0.6375 dividend. This is an increase from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.03%.

In related news, EVP James W. Hunt III sold 4,444 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $399,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Cotton M. Cleveland sold 1,859 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $156,156.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,374 shares of company stock worth $895,464. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Eversource Energy (Get Rating)

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.