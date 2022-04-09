Ieq Capital LLC Buys Shares of 3,000 Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB)

Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Live Oak Bancshares by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,578 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,162,000 after acquiring an additional 14,511 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 6.1% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 21,497 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares during the third quarter valued at about $1,909,000. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Live Oak Bancshares by 3.2% in the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 441,383 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,085,000 after purchasing an additional 13,890 shares during the period. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. grew its position in Live Oak Bancshares by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 13,055 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $831,000 after buying an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. 59.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LOB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Live Oak Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Live Oak Bancshares from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Live Oak Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.75.

In related news, CFO William C. Losch III acquired 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $64.32 per share, with a total value of $201,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP William L. Williams III bought 5,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $64.37 per share, with a total value of $362,081.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 9,025 shares of company stock worth $580,835. Corporate insiders own 26.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LOB opened at $47.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.50. Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.36 and a 1-year high of $99.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.24.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $111.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.41 million. Live Oak Bancshares had a net margin of 32.03% and a return on equity of 25.18%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. Live Oak Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.23%.

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and professionals in North Carolina, the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits.

