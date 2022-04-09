Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Shares Purchased by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Country Trust Bank acquired a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 139.0% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth about $96,000. 80.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AJG opened at $183.19 on Friday. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $131.43 and a fifty-two week high of $183.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $161.77 and a 200-day moving average of $161.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $38.40 billion, a PE ratio of 41.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.71.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. ( NYSE:AJG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 11.10%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.26%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $191.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 25th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.94.

In related news, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $1,215,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 42,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total value of $6,732,078.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 131,217 shares of company stock valued at $20,447,149 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

