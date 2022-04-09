Ieq Capital LLC Takes $309,000 Position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 17,301 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WU. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Western Union by 7.0% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 22,532,152 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $455,600,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467,320 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Western Union by 9.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,908,400 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $200,348,000 after acquiring an additional 820,330 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Western Union by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,487,728 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $169,261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344,307 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Western Union by 19.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,182,789 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $185,676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Western Union by 4.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,524,192 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $172,082,000 after acquiring an additional 330,499 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Western Union alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on WU shares. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Western Union from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America cut shares of Western Union from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $15.50 price objective on shares of Western Union in a research note on Friday, March 11th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Western Union in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Western Union in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.13.

Shares of WU opened at $18.88 on Friday. The Western Union Company has a 1-year low of $15.69 and a 1-year high of $26.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.59 and a 200 day moving average of $18.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.46, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The credit services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.11. Western Union had a net margin of 15.89% and a return on equity of 291.68%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Western Union Company will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Western Union announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to reacquire up to 13.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.98%. Western Union’s payout ratio is 47.72%.

Western Union Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents; and offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through websites and mobile devices.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Western Union Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Union and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.