Ieq Capital LLC Grows Position in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 419,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,882,000 after buying an additional 56,632 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $92,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,760,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 3,066 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the period. 91.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FLT shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on FLEETCOR Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $294.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $304.00 to $306.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on FLEETCOR Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $301.13.

FLT stock opened at $250.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $239.44 and its 200 day moving average is $239.69. The stock has a market cap of $19.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.31. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $200.78 and a 1-year high of $295.36.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $802.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $768.85 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 32.65% and a net margin of 29.63%. FLEETCOR Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.92 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 14.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

