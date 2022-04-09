The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lessened its stake in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) by 20.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,610 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,875 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $5,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Trade Desk by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,373,248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,783,739,000 after purchasing an additional 4,509,355 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Trade Desk by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 590,558 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,516,000 after purchasing an additional 35,165 shares during the last quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Trade Desk by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 71,282 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,011,000 after purchasing an additional 2,962 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. raised its position in shares of Trade Desk by 105.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 780 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its position in shares of Trade Desk by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 2,250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.84% of the company’s stock.

In other Trade Desk news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 9,633 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.05, for a total transaction of $713,323.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric B. Paley sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total transaction of $623,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,053 shares of company stock valued at $2,347,556 in the last ninety days. 10.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on TTD shares. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.50.

NASDAQ:TTD opened at $67.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 237.86, a PEG ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $71.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.47. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.71 and a fifty-two week high of $114.09.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $395.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.64 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Trade Desk Company Profile (Get Rating)

Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

