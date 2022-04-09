Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Holdings Cut by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its holdings in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,574 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $6,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Smithfield Trust Co lifted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 213.3% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 361.5% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. 94.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Camden Property Trust news, Director Heather J. Brunner sold 883 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.75, for a total value of $145,474.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust stock opened at $168.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.47. The firm has a market cap of $17.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.77. Camden Property Trust has a 1 year low of $111.41 and a 1 year high of $180.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $165.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.38.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($1.12). Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 26.58%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Camden Property Trust will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.94 dividend. This is a positive change from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is 128.77%.

CPT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $162.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $179.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Camden Property Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.71.

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, reposition, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focus on investing in markets characterized by high-growth economic conditions, strong employment, and attractive quality of life.

