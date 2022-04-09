Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Lowers Stock Holdings in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. cut its holdings in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) by 71.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 260,327 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 658,714 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Invesco were worth $5,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of Invesco by 257.6% in the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,112 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco by 224.9% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.62% of the company’s stock.

In other Invesco news, major shareholder Mutual Life Insu Massachusetts bought 1,378,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.65 per share, for a total transaction of $25,707,775.45. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Trian Fund Management, L.P. bought 250,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.46 per share, with a total value of $5,866,454.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 8,455,690 shares of company stock valued at $181,071,234 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IVZ opened at $21.61 on Friday. Invesco Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $18.42 and a fifty-two week high of $29.71. The stock has a market cap of $9.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.75 and a 200-day moving average of $23.31. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. Invesco had a return on equity of 14.48% and a net margin of 23.64%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Invesco Ltd. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. Invesco’s payout ratio is currently 22.67%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on Invesco from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Invesco from $23.00 to $24.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Invesco from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Invesco in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Invesco from $32.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.05.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

