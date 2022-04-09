Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) Price Target Raised to $59.00

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by KeyCorp from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research report released on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Schnitzer Steel Industries’ Q3 2022 earnings at $2.40 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.00 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.40 EPS.
Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SCHN. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Schnitzer Steel Industries in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Schnitzer Steel Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Schnitzer Steel Industries presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $53.33.
Shares of SCHN stock opened at $51.82 on Friday. Schnitzer Steel Industries has a twelve month low of $35.34 and a twelve month high of $59.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.72%.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cutler Group LP increased its position in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 130.1% during the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 2,233 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Schnitzer Steel Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Schnitzer Steel Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Schnitzer Steel Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC increased its position in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 3,421 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. 85.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous metal, and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company acquires, processes, and recycles salvaged vehicles, rail cars, home appliances, industrial machinery, manufacturing scrap, and construction and demolition scrap. It offers recycled ferrous metal, a feedstock used in the production of finished steel products; and nonferrous products, including mixed metal joint products recovered from the shredding process, such as zorba, zurik, aluminum, copper, stainless steel, nickel, brass, titanium, lead, and high temperature alloys.
