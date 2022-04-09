Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 556,644 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 10,356,793 shares.The stock last traded at $29.93 and had previously closed at $28.24.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CCJ shares. CIBC started coverage on Cameco in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Cameco from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Cameco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cameco from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Cameco from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.89.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.90.

Cameco ( NYSE:CCJ Get Rating ) (TSE:CCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.07. Cameco had a negative net margin of 7.01% and a negative return on equity of 2.00%. The firm had revenue of $368.91 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Cameco Co. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.094 dividend. This is an increase from Cameco’s previous annual dividend of $0.06. This represents a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. Cameco’s payout ratio is -30.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY increased its stake in Cameco by 663.5% in the third quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 1,527 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cameco during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cameco during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Settian Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Cameco during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cameco by 28.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,734 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. 58.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. It operates through the following segments: Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment is involved in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

